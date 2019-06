- A woman said she was attacked, robbed, and stunned with a Taser when she tried to do a good deed for two strangers.

She was approached by women outside of the Publix on West Peachtree in Midtown Atlanta. The attack happened around the corner on Peachtree Street while she gave the women a ride, according to the victim.

"As a female, we have to stick together and be strong and pay attention," said Melissa Henderson who was shopping at the store.

Henderson said she visits this Publix and other shops in Midtown often. That's why she and others told FOX 5 they were stunned by the most recent ambush.

"It's really surprising because there is always a lot of people walking around out here," Kristofer Preza said.

Atlanta Police said the woman parked outside the store on the Spring Street side last Monday night when two women approached her and asked for the time. She responded 8:25. Then officers said the pair asked for a ride around the corner to their car on Peachtree Street. The woman told investigators she agreed because it was raining and she felt bad for them. But once there, the victim told officers the woman in the backseat stunned her in the neck with a Taser. Meantime, the woman in the front passenger seat tried to shove her out of her own car. The three tussled. And moments later, the dangerous duo snatched the victim's key out of the ignition, got out and ran.

Descriptions of the attackers are slim. But investigators describe one as a black woman with long, twisted hair and neon-colored nails.

Some say they probably would've been hesitant giving any stranger a lift.

"Not normally. But I guess it depends on the circumstance," said Preza.

However, Henderson sees it differently.

"I would have thought absolutely nothing of it. Unfortunately, I am going to have to be more careful," Henderson added.

Atlanta Police detectives are now reviewing surveillance video from the area.