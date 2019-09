- Decatur police are searching for the man who entered a middle school by following behind someone who was buzzed in.

School officials say the man got into Renfroe Middle School Tuesday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m., walked down a hallway and went into a student bathroom.

Authorities say he was in the bathroom for about a minute before leaving the building.

Police didn't find anything suspicious in the bathroom and the man didn't interact with any students.