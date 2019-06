- Police released surveillance video from a Dunwoody pharmacy after investigators said thieves stole an ATM from inside.

It happened at the CVS pharmacy located on Mount Vernon Road. Dunwoody Police said a pickup truck crashed into the business and the thieves worked quickly to take the ATM.

The video shows a silver GMS Sierra crashing through the front door.

The crooks then walked inside, dragged the ATM onto the truck before speeding off.

Anyone with information should contact Dunwoody Police.