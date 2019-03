- A dispute between a homeowner and a contractor turned violent after someone drew a gun in Cobb County..

According to Cobb County police, two people have been shot at a home on Wellington Lane off of Johnson Ferry Road.

Police closed off the Kensington subdivision until they secured evidence. A spokesperson told FOX 5 that two people are in custody – one suspect and one witness.

"When we got the call we were unsure exactly what hte situation was so we responded with our SWAT team, our crisis negotiation team and our K-9 unit as well," Cobb County Officer Neil Penirelli said.

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time. They've both been transported to Kennestone Hospital.

Police have not released any information on suspects or how the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.