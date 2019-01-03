Police: Two men found shot to death in SUV

Atlanta Police are investigating after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 800 block of Lee Street in southwest Atlanta at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found two adult males inside a maroon Infinity SUV with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, both males died at the scene.

Investigators said there were no witnesses but they hope surveillance cameras in the area will give them a better idea as to what happened.

The names of the victims haven't yet been released, but it appears they were well known in the community. There were many upset people at the scene as the news broke and at one point extra officers had to be called in to hold back the crowds of emotional people.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.