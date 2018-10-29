Police: Thief targets ICU patient's family

- Henry County Police are looking for a man who stole a senior citizen’s credit cards at a hospital.

The victim told police she was at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge last September where her husband had just had surgery. Within hours of the theft, police say a man was captured on surveillance cameras using the victim’s credit card at a Stockbridge Walmart. That video is now being released to the public in the hopes of identifying the suspect.

Police said there was no video at the hospital of the theft. So they don’t know exactly who stole the credit cards, but the man was seen on camera just hours later on the same day using them.

FOX 5 News reached out to Piedmont Henry Hospital but have not heard back from them about the theft. This is an Atlanta Crime Stoppers case. So, there is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The number is 404-577-TIPS.