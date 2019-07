A 15 year old is in stable condition after being shot multiple times for shooting off fireworks on the 4th of July.

Atlanta police say it happened before midnight at the Providence of Cascade Apartments in Southwest Atlanta. The teen was setting off fireworks when a man told him to stop. The boy kept setting them off and the man opened fire shooting the boy multiple times.

Atlanta police say many people were out celebrating the holiday. They are still searching for the shooter.