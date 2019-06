- A DeKalb County SWAT team is searching for a man police say shot at an officer Tuesday morning.

According to a DeKalb County official, police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Rockknoll Drive in Conley, Georgia after reports of a domestic incident.

Police say the man involved shot at an officer and then fled on foot.

They are currently not sure if the man is in his home or nearby.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.