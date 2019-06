- Atlanta police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for a robbery and assault.

Police released sketches of the suspects they say attacked and robbed a man last week in Kennedy Park.

According to officials, the victim and his family were in the park when 15 men approached him, with two telling him to "give it up."

When he didn't give them his wallet, police say the group hit him on the head and beat him up before stealing his wallet and cellphone.

The victim was seriously hurt and had to get seven or more stitches in his head.

If you recognize either of these men, police want to hear from you.

This is a Crime Stoppers case and you could receive a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment of one of the suspects.