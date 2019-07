- Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they say broke into lockers at two different gyms in one day and stole credit cards.

According to officials, on June 18 the male suspect targeted an LA Fitness on the 1800 block of Duluth Highway and a Gold's Gym on the 800 block of the same road.

The suspect checked into both gyms under the fake name "Shawn Pitt" and a fake phone number, police said. Once inside, he illegally entered multiple lockers and stole credits cards.

Officials say the cards were then used to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards, which were later used in North Carolina.

Police described the suspect as a man who was wearing a black Nike hoodie and black shorts.

If you have any information on the thefts, please call detectives at 770-513-5300. or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).