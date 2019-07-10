< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Suspect steals credit cards from gyms, spends thousands fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police: Suspect steals credit cards from gyms, spends thousands&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-suspect-steals-credit-cards-from-gyms-spends-thousands" data-title="Police: Suspect steals credit cards from gyms, spends thousands" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-suspect-steals-credit-cards-from-gyms-spends-thousands" addthis:title="Police: Suspect steals credit cards from gyms, spends thousands"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417342309.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417342309");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417342309-417340283"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Gwinnett_GymThief_071019_1562785207363_7506567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Gwinnett_GymThief_071019_1562785207363_7506567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Gwinnett_GymThief_071019_1562785207363_7506567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Gwinnett_GymThief_071019_1562785207363_7506567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Gwinnett_GymThief_071019_1562785207363_7506567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417342309-417340283" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Gwinnett_GymThief_071019_1562785207363_7506567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Gwinnett_GymThief_071019_1562785207363_7506567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 03:00PM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417342309" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they say broke into lockers at two different gyms in one day and stole credit cards.</p><p>According to officials, on June 18 the male suspect targeted an LA Fitness on the 1800 block of Duluth Highway and a Gold's Gym on the 800 block of the same road.</p><p>The suspect checked into both gyms under the fake name "Shawn Pitt" and a fake phone number, police said. Once inside, he illegally entered multiple lockers and stole credits cards.</p><p>Officials say the cards were then used to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards, which were later used in North Carolina.</p><p>Police described the suspect as a man who was wearing a black Nike hoodie and black shorts.</p><p>If you have any information on the thefts, please call detectives at 770-513-5300. or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/former-officer-pleads-guilty-in-2016-kicking-assault-of-teen" title="Former Atlanta police officer pleads guilty in 2016 assault of unarmed teen" data-articleId="417299879" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Atlanta police officer pleads guilty in 2016 assault of unarmed teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former Atlanta police officer has entered a guilty plea in the kicking assault of an unarmed teenager in 2016. </p><p>According to officials, on Sept. 16, 2016, former Atlanta police officer Matthew Johns kicked a 14-year-old three times in the head while lying on the ground. He's accused of then pressing his knee to the teen's neck. The teen was rendered unconscious and had cuts, bruises, a neck strain, and a serious concussion. </p><p>At the time of the assault, the teen had been riding passenger in a stolen vehicle when Johns responded to the scene. The teen got out through the passenger door then surrendered himself to authorities by immediately lying on his stomach on the pavement with his hands up. That's when Officer Johns started kicking him, despite the teen's surrender, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-drivers-grab-spilled-cash-on-i-285" title="Police: Drivers grab spilled cash on I-285" data-articleId="417218143" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/money%20on%20interstate_1562758973635.jpg_7497853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/money%20on%20interstate_1562758973635.jpg_7497853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/money%20on%20interstate_1562758973635.jpg_7497853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/money%20on%20interstate_1562758973635.jpg_7497853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/money%20on%20interstate_1562758973635.jpg_7497853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Drivers grab spilled cash on I-285</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police responded to Interstate 285 Tuesday evening after reports of money flying all over the road. </p><p>At around 8 p.m., the Dunwoody Police Department got a 911 call about 15 or so vehicles being stopped in the westbound lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Road. The 911 caller said people were outside of their cars and grabbing loose money on the interstate. </p><p>Responding officers found a GARDA armored car pulled over on the right shoulder. The armored car crew told police the side door of the vehicle came open while they were driving and money spilled onto I-285. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/potential-tropical-cyclone-two-forms-over-gulf-of-mexico" title="Potential Tropical Cyclone TWO forms over Gulf of Mexico" data-articleId="417276062" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/path_1562771996175_7498755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/path_1562771996175_7498755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/path_1562771996175_7498755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/path_1562771996175_7498755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/path_1562771996175_7498755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Potential Tropical Cyclone TWO forms over Gulf of Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ryan Beesley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 01:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center has issued the first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone TWO over the northern Gulf of Mexico. </p><p>Tropical development is likely by Thursday and the storm will continue to strengthen into Hurricane Barry before making landfall this weekend in between Houston, Texas and New Orleans. </p><p>A Tropical Storm WATCH is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana. This means that Tropical Storm conditions are likely in the area within the next 48 hours. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/3-ways-to-rediscover-your-fitness-motivation-with-maria-more"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Fitness_expert_shares_fitness_enthusiasm_0_7498647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fitness_expert_shares_fitness_enthusiasm_0_20190710145404"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 ways to rediscover your fitness motivation with Maria More</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apd-body-cam-reveals-officer-stealing-from-murder-victim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/P%20APD%20BODY%20CAM%20VIDEO%20_00.00.32.22_1562772253062.png_7502564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P APD BODY CAM VIDEO _00.00.32.22_1562772253062.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>APD: Body cam reveals officer stealing from murder victim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_20190710135227"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_20190710145212"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/3-ways-to-rediscover-your-fitness-motivation-with-maria-more" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Fitness_expert_shares_fitness_enthusiasm_0_7498647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Fitness_expert_shares_fitness_enthusiasm_0_7498647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Fitness_expert_shares_fitness_enthusiasm_0_7498647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Fitness_expert_shares_fitness_enthusiasm_0_7498647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Fitness_expert_shares_fitness_enthusiasm_0_7498647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>3 ways to rediscover your fitness motivation with Maria More</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-officer-pleads-guilty-in-2016-kicking-assault-of-teen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Atlanta police officer pleads guilty in 2016 assault of unarmed teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sheriff-2-arrested-in-illegal-vape-oil-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MarathonArrests1_071019_1562780871925_7508605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MarathonArrests1_071019_1562780871925_7508605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MarathonArrests1_071019_1562780871925_7508605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MarathonArrests1_071019_1562780871925_7508605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MarathonArrests1_071019_1562780871925_7508605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: 2 arrested in illegal vape oil investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/clarkston-mayor-challenging-david-perdue-for-senate-seat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_TedTerry_071019_1562779731531_7507740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_TedTerry_071019_1562779731531_7507740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_TedTerry_071019_1562779731531_7507740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_TedTerry_071019_1562779731531_7507740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_TedTerry_071019_1562779731531_7507740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Melanie&#x20;Stetson&#x20;Freeman&#x2f;The&#x20;Christian&#x20;Science&#x20;Monitor&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clarkston mayor challenging David Perdue for Senate seat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/local-news/mayor-presidents-july-4-celebration-and-protests-bankrupted-the-districts-security-fund" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/24/July%204th%20-%20GETTY_1551048875602.png_6820059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/24/July%204th%20-%20GETTY_1551048875602.png_6820059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/24/July%204th%20-%20GETTY_1551048875602.png_6820059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/24/July%204th%20-%20GETTY_1551048875602.png_6820059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/24/July%204th%20-%20GETTY_1551048875602.png_6820059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fireworks&#x20;light&#x20;up&#x20;the&#x20;sky&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Memorial&#x2c;&#x20;Washington&#x20;Monument&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor: President's July 4 celebration and protests bankrupted the District's security fund</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 