Police: Suspect shoplifts $30K from Gwinnett County Targets
Posted Mar 12 2019 11:53AM EDT
Updated Mar 12 2019 11:55AM EDT i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394394718");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394394718" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from Targets all over Gwinnett County over the course of two weeks.</p><p>According to Gwinnett police, the suspect usually entered the Targets near closing time. He then picks up electronics, vacuums, calculators, and other expensive items, and then runs out through the fire exit, where a black Hyundai car is waiting for him.</p><p>On one shoplifting trip on Feb. 24, police say he stole around $2,500 from a Target on 3200 Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners.</p><p>In total, police say the suspect has stolen over $30,000 in merchandise.</p><p>If you know anything about the case, please call Gwinnett County Police Department Officer Kelly at 678-442-6572 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 