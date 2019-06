- Gainesville police have arrested a man for allegedly violating Georgia's Sex Offender Law by operating an ice cream and donut shop too close to children.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, 39-year-old Barrow County resident Endrick Torres, who is described as a "sex offender," owned and operated Love Is All You Knead, an ice cream and donut shop, in the downtown area.

Police alleged that the store was located within 1,000 feet of a child learning facility or area where minors congregate.

Investigators also accused Torres of using a fake name to operate the store.

Torres is in custody at the Hall County Jail and charged with violating the Georgia Sex Offender Law and forgery.