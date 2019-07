- Police said they nabbed a serial burglar behind eight break-ins in Covington and Newton County, and are now looking to apprehend any accomplices.

Covington Police said 20-year-old Christopher Demond Lee was the culprit behind the crime spree along Highway 278. The crimes happened from June 23 to July 8.

Investigators said he targeted fast food restaurants, stores and small businesses all to steal the register and cash.

Lee lives in the area, police said, and used a stolen girl's bike to flee numerous times from a crime scene.

After the latest break-in at Hardee's, police said they found Lee in the area and busted him for prowling; investigators later found surveillance that showed Lee changing into the same clothes seen on surveillance during the break-in at the restaurant.