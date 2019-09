- Brookhaven police are looking for a murder suspect after the discovery of a man's body inside his hotel room.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on the 1200 block of Executive Park Drive after hotel staff found the body in the hotel room.

When investigators determined that the victim, identified as 28-year-old Brookhaven resident Miguel Angel Munoz, was killed in a "violent act" inside the room. He is believed to have been killed between 5:30 and 6 Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, detectives shared photographs and video footage of two women they believe had contact with Munoz before his death.

Police described the first woman as fair-skinned with light brown or dark blonde hair past her shoulders with a thin or medium build. The second woman is described as a black woman with a large or stocky build and an unknown hairstyle. The second suspect may have the nickname "Ghost."

Officials are asking anyone with information on the homicide or the identity of either woman to contact Brookhaven police through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).