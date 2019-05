- The Atlanta Police Department have successfully located 77-year-old woman reported missing by her daughter.

According to APD, Rubye Kilgore had been last seen on Saturday at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Stone Road in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say Kilgore has been diagnosed with dementia.

Kilgore is 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple and white shirt, purple pants, gray and white shoes, and a black and white headscarf.