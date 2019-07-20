A pregnant African American lawmaker in Georgia said she was verbally attacked in a supermarket Friday by a middle-aged white man who used profanity, called her vulgar names and told her to "go back where you came from" as her 9-year-old daughter looked on.

Rep. Erica Thomas, a Democrat from Austell, said the man was irate that she was in an express line with too many items. Thomas said she was in a line for customers with 10 items or less because she cannot stand for long periods of time.

"And this white man comes up to me and says, 'You lazy son of a b****,'" Thomas said, sobbing as she described the confrontation in a Facebook video. "He says, 'You lazy son of a b****; you need to go back where you came from.'"