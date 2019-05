- A manhunt is underway in Floyd County for a man accused of murdering a 74-year-old man.

The Rome Police Department said officers were called out to the 500 block of Hardy Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Thursday after someone reported shots being fired. Police said officers found man, later identified as Johnny Lewis Price, of Rome, on the ground near a gold struck, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers and then EMS administered first aid. Price was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Price got into an argument with 46-year-old Wallace Junior Chambers Jr. Witnesses told investigators at some point in the argument, Chambers went to retrieve a gun and shot Price. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators said they have secured a warrant for Chambers for felony murder and aggravated assault.

Chambers is described by police as being 5’6” tall and weighing about 155 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Chambers’ whereabouts or if they have information on the case, is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.