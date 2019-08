- Police in LaGrange are searching for a burglary suspect.

Investigators are looking for the man seen in a picture released by police Thursday who they said targeted a charity.

Authorities said he broke into the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and got into the safe.

Police said he took cell phones, paperwork and a container full of change worth $20.

Police ask anyone with information to call Troup County Crime Stoppers.

That number is 706-812-1000.