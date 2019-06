- Cashier Tony Tripp was ringing up a customer when a bold robber snatched money right out the cash register. Tripp told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "No warning or nothing, no mask, no gun. Just grab and run."

Gwinnett County police gathered evidence at the Buddy Beauty Mart on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners where the thief struck Tuesday afternoon. Investigators also visited the Family Dollar next door. Family Dollar employees told FOX 5 News the suspect was in their store just moments before the robbery.

"He came into Family Dollar asking can you get change with my store manager. She said she can't open the register by herself you have to purchase something and I guess he didn't like it. He left Family Dollar and went to the Beauty Store," said Cherrie Sargent, store employee.

Store surveillance cameras captured what happened next.

"Gentleman came in, asked if he could get change for a dollar and told him sure hold on a second while the customer was cashing out he just reached over, grabbed and took off," said Tripp.

According to police, the suspect was driving a green 2018 Chevy Colorado with license plate number CIZ 6273. The vehicle was recently carjacked in Chamblee and is reported stolen.

Tripp was thankful the man didn't have a weapon, knowing it could've been a lot worse.

"When he reached over I just grabbed him. I didn't think maybe I could get hurt or he might've had a weapon. Reflex was to just grab his arm. He almost rotated his shoulder out of place trying to snatch free and took off running."