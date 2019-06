- Police call a man armed and dangerous after investigators said he used a 13-year-old girl as an accomplice to rob a man.

Conyers Police have canvassed the apartment community off Briar Creek Court and Pine Log Road over the past few days, hoping to catch 20-year-old Calvin Smith.

Police said on May 24, the 13-year-old set up a "date" with victim 46-year-old Marcelino Leiva. As the two were headed into an apartment complex, police said Smith and another man robbed Leiva at gunpoint and stole his cash and phone.

Leiva called police and was arrested for pandering. The 13-year-old was taken into custody.

Detectives have been urgently searching for Smith and want him off the streets. Investigators suspect Smith has committed this type of robbery before, but other victims have not reported the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conyers Police; tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS, and you can get up to $2,000 in a reward for information that leads to an arrest.