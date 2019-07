- Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and the Conyers Police Department are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that helps arrest three armed Walmart robbery suspects.

On Sunday around 4 a.m., police say the two women and one man entered a Walmart in Conyers and "shoplifted numerous items."

When the manager confronted the group, officials say the man chambered and pointed the pistol at him.

The group then fled in a dark, four-door sedan.

The male suspect wore glasses and a black T-shirt with a photo of the grim reaper. Both of the women had their hair up with one wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a white T-shirt with a cartoon on it.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).