- Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County Monday morning that stemmed from a road rage incident.

It happened at the intersection of Rockbridge Road and South Indian Creek Drive.

According to police, two men were driving along South Indian Creek Drive when they got involved in some type of road rage situation.

Police said when they came to a red light, they began yelling at each other. That's when a passerby got involved and tried to diffuse the argument.

Investigators said one of the cars involved drove off, then turned around and came back to the intersection. A man got out of the passenger side and started firing at the passerby, according to police.

The victim was struck in the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Not long after the shooting, a person of interest was taken into custody at a shopping plaza nearby.