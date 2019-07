- Police in DeKalb County have released the identity of the cab driver who was shot on the job earlier this week as authorities continue the search for his killer.

Zenon Jimenez Perez, 56, was found dead behind the wheel of his cab along Henderson Mill Road early Monday morning. DeKalb County Police said officers initially responded to a call in front of the Sierra Hills apartment complex about a single-car crash at a tree. Inside the taxi, they found Perez dead from a gunshot wound. Police said Perez was driving the taxi when he was shot.

Perez worked for Rodeo Taxi, police said. Investigators are working with the company to identify the customers Perez carried during the overnight hours in hopes of helping them get closer to the gunman.

