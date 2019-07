- A man was robbed and shot Sunday evening while walking towards a MARTA station, according to Atlanta Police.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Browning Street NW around 7:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze on his neck. The victim told police, suspects pulled out a weapon and attempted to rob him while he was walking to a MARTA station.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

An investigation continues.