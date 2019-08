- A Dunwoody police officer who was dragged down the interstate, sandwiched between cars and thrown onto the road, is out of the hospital and thanking everyone for their concern.

"I love you guys, thank you so much for your support," said Dunwoody Police Officer Nathan Daley in a video. He was still in his hospital gown Friday with injuries clearly visible on his face.

"It does look as bad as it feels, but I will bounce back, 10 time stronger," said Officer Daley.

Dash cam video released by police shows Officer Daley and another officer stopping a silver Chevy Malibu. Police said the driver, identified as Derric Alexander Simpson, 35, of Decatur, had been texting.

The video shows the driver taking off, with Officer Daley hanging out of the window. The car goes down the exit ramp on to Interstate 285, it is swerving and running up against other cars.

"The driver is veering, smooshing the officer between the car and other vehicles. Our officer could have been easily killed," said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons.

Officer Daley was knocked off. He landed on Interstate 285. Simpson kept going and other officers went after him. Just before Roswell Road, Simpson slammed into several other cars. In the video, he is seen jumping out of the car and making a run for it.

"The vehicle was so mangled the driver had to crawl through the back seat," said Sgt. Parsons.

Police caught Simpson. He has 10 charges against him, including aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of drugs, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While Simpson was being booked into the jail, Officer Daley was being released from the hospital.

In his video message, Officer Daley appeared to be looking forward to some treats.

"I accept donations in the form of sweets, cookies, cupcakes, with sprinkles, vanilla or red velvet!"

