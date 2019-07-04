< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-officer-involved-shooting-in-roswell">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 09:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416266564"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:50AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416266564-416275544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/gasstation_1562250735541_7475691_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416266564" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROSWELL, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police in Roswell have surrounded a business near the Roswell City Hall after a reported officer-involved shooting</p> <p>It happened at a gas station in the 800 block of Atlanta Street near Magnolia Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Roswell Police said this started when the office noticed suspicious behavior and approached the suspect. Police said there an altercation between the officer and a suspect.</p> <p>Police said both were taken to North Fulton Hospital to be treated. Police said the suspect was shot. It was not immediately clear the nature of the officer's injury. Both are said to have only suffered minor injuries.</p> <p>Investigators have not yet said what prompted the officer to make contact with the suspect.</p> <p>The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in investigating the case.</p> <p>-----</p> <p><em>This story is breaking. Check back for details. Police: Officer, suspect injured in gas station scuffle

By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 04 2019 09:46AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 10:55AM EDT class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/4-records-smashed-during-50th-running-of-peachtree-road-road" title="4 records smashed during 50th running of Peachtree Road Road" data-articleId="416244646" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Peachtree_Road_Race___7_a_m__update_0_7474871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Peachtree_Road_Race___7_a_m__update_0_7474871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Peachtree_Road_Race___7_a_m__update_0_7474871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Peachtree_Road_Race___7_a_m__update_0_7474871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Peachtree_Road_Race___7_a_m__update_0_7474871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Peachtree Road Race - 7 a.m. update" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 records smashed during 50th running of Peachtree Road Road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Felder</span>, <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:45AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has been an incredible record-breaking Peachtree Road Race this Fourth of July.</p><p>Race organizers were expecting near-record temperatures for the 50th annual event, but it was the participants who really turned up the heat on the pavement.</p><p>It might have not been the hottest, but it might be the richest in prize money.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/scattered-showers-and-thunderstorms-for-the-4th-of-july" title="Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Fourth of July" data-articleId="416045629" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th_of_July_Forecast_0_7471779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th_of_July_Forecast_0_7471779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th_of_July_Forecast_0_7471779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th_of_July_Forecast_0_7471779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th_of_July_Forecast_0_7471779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Joanne Feldman details the 4th of July, hour by hour, for metro Atlanta." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Fourth of July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Joanne Feldman</span>, <span class="author">Alex Forbes </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 05:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This year's Fourth of July could be a wet one for many in north Georgia. Rain chances will be the highest they have been in recent days.</p><p>Not everyone will see a shower or thunderstorm, but those who do could experience heavy rain and gusty winds at times. An isolated strong storm can not be ruled out during the afternoon hours and lingering into the evening hours. </p><p>The Peachtree Road Race and area parades should remain dry, but humid. During the race, make sure you stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and wear light-colored clothing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/amber-alert-florida-kids-abducted-by-father-who-is-wanted-on-a-child-abuse-charge" title="Amber Alert: Florida kids abducted by father who is wanted on a child abuse charge" data-articleId="416239219" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert: Florida kids abducted by father who is wanted on a child abuse charge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 04:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Florida children were abducted by their father, who has a warrant out for his arrest on a child abuse charge, officials said, prompting a statewide Amber Alert.</p><p>The Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Casen Page and 7-month-old Caden Page. They were last seen in the 3000 block of Highway 2 in Bonifay, located in Holmes County. She has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her fetus. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/singer-kelly-price-talks-sunday-best-on-bet" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Singer Kelly Price talks 'Sunday Best' on BET</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/grilling-with-chef-palak-patel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grilling with Chef Palak Patel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/server-image-mystery-in-georgia-election-security-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Server image mystery in Georgia election security case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-will-resentence-georgia-woman-convicted-of-child-abuse-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge will resentence Georgia woman convicted of child abuse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-professor-awarded-grant-to-study-bias-in-elections-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia professor awarded grant to study bias in elections</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 