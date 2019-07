- Police in Roswell have surrounded a business near the Roswell City Hall after a reported officer-involved shooting

It happened at a gas station in the 800 block of Atlanta Street near Magnolia Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Roswell Police said this started when the office noticed suspicious behavior and approached the suspect. Police said there an altercation between the officer and a suspect.

Police said both were taken to North Fulton Hospital to be treated. Police said the suspect was shot. It was not immediately clear the nature of the officer's injury. Both are said to have only suffered minor injuries.

Investigators have not yet said what prompted the officer to make contact with the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in investigating the case.

