Johnny Isakson's exclusive sit down with FOX 5's Tom Haynes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/sen-johnny-isakson-s-exclusive-sit-down-with-fox-5-s-tom-haynes">Sen. Johnny Isakson's exclusive sit down with FOX 5's Tom Haynes</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/owner-recalls-moment-maserati-is-stolen-at-gas-station"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/P%20STOLEN%20CAR%20RECOVERY%205P_WAGA8f68_146.mxf_00.00.44.19_1568246945429.png_7652656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Owner recalls moment Maserati is stolen at gas station"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/owner-recalls-moment-maserati-is-stolen-at-gas-station">Owner recalls moment Maserati is stolen at gas station</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/police-officer-involved-shooting-at-dekalb-county-gas-station"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/police-officer-involved-shooting-at-dekalb-county-gas-station">Police: Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/massive-fire-reported-near-downtown-atlanta">Former Morris College building catches fire</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/sen-johnny-isakson-s-exclusive-sit-down-with-fox-5-s-tom-haynes">Sen. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Police: Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station Police: Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station
By George Franco, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 11 2019 07:45PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 11 2019 10:30PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 10:50PM EDT Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428408768.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428408768");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428408768_428431814_109619"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428408768_428431814_109619";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428431814","video":"604165","title":"Officer-involved%20shooting","caption":"Suspect%20drives%20into%20multiple%20cars%20during%20officer-involved%20shooting","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F11%2FOfficer_involved_shooting_0_7653114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F11%2FOfficer_involved_shooting_604165_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662863447%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DfTi4RMRTHx4AC_VH0JZsoNYU180","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-officer-involved-shooting-at-dekalb-county-gas-station"}},"createDate":"Sep 11 2019 10:30PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428408768_428431814_109619",video:"604165",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Officer_involved_shooting_0_7653114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Suspect%2520drives%2520into%2520multiple%2520cars%2520during%2520officer-involved%2520shooting",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/11/Officer_involved_shooting_604165_1800.mp4?Expires=1662863447&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=fTi4RMRTHx4AC_VH0JZsoNYU180",eventLabel:"Officer-involved%20shooting-428431814",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-officer-involved-shooting-at-dekalb-county-gas-station"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By George Franco, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 11 2019 07:45PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 11 2019 10:30PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 10:50PM EDT Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0">15 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.13.35.11_1568245487627.png_7652400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.13.35.11_1568245487627.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.12.43.27_1568245485658.png_7652399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.12.43.27_1568245485658.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.10.50.28_1568245485037.png_7652398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.10.50.28_1568245485037.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.09.50.07_1568245483190.png_7652397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.09.50.07_1568245483190.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.07.55.26_1568245482679.png_7652396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.07.55.26_1568245482679.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.06.32.07_1568245480890.png_7652395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.06.32.07_1568245480890.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.05.17.28_1568245480187.png_7652394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.05.17.28_1568245480187.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.04.51.13_1568245478564.png_7652393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.04.51.13_1568245478564.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.02.49.06_1568245476032.png_7652391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.02.49.06_1568245476032.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.01.49.04_1568245475666.png_7652390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.01.49.04_1568245475666.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.53.11_1568245473717.png_7652389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.53.11_1568245473717.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.20.16_1568245473230.png_7652388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.20.16_1568245473230.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.59.35.28_1568245471132.png_7652387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.59.35.28_1568245471132.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.59.56.07_1568245470513.png_7652386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.59.56.07_1568245470513.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428408768-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.13.35.11_1568245487627.png_7652400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.13.35.11_1568245487627.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.12.43.27_1568245485658.png_7652399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.12.43.27_1568245485658.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.10.50.28_1568245485037.png_7652398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.10.50.28_1568245485037.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.09.50.07_1568245483190.png_7652397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.09.50.07_1568245483190.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.07.55.26_1568245482679.png_7652396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.07.55.26_1568245482679.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.06.32.07_1568245480890.png_7652395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.06.32.07_1568245480890.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.05.17.28_1568245480187.png_7652394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.05.17.28_1568245480187.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.04.51.13_1568245478564.png_7652393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.04.51.13_1568245478564.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.02.49.06_1568245476032.png_7652391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.02.49.06_1568245476032.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.01.49.04_1568245475666.png_7652390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.01.49.04_1568245475666.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.53.11_1568245473717.png_7652389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.53.11_1568245473717.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.20.16_1568245473230.png_7652388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.20.16_1568245473230.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.59.35.28_1568245471132.png_7652387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.59.35.28_1568245471132.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.13.35.11_1568245487627.png_7652400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.13.35.11_1568245487627.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.12.43.27_1568245485658.png_7652399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.12.43.27_1568245485658.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.10.50.28_1568245485037.png_7652398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.10.50.28_1568245485037.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.09.50.07_1568245483190.png_7652397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.09.50.07_1568245483190.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.07.55.26_1568245482679.png_7652396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.07.55.26_1568245482679.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.06.32.07_1568245480890.png_7652395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.06.32.07_1568245480890.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.05.17.28_1568245480187.png_7652394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.05.17.28_1568245480187.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.04.51.13_1568245478564.png_7652393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.04.51.13_1568245478564.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.02.49.06_1568245476032.png_7652391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.02.49.06_1568245476032.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.01.49.04_1568245475666.png_7652390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.01.49.04_1568245475666.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.53.11_1568245473717.png_7652389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.53.11_1568245473717.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.20.16_1568245473230.png_7652388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.00.20.16_1568245473230.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.59.35.28_1568245471132.png_7652387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Northlake Pkwy OIS  WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.59.35.28_1568245471132.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - An officer-involved shooting Wednesday night sent a suspect to the hospital with gunshot wounds.</p> <p>It ended at the Chevron gas station on LaVista Road and Northlake Parkway in the Tucker area.</p> <p>Eyewitness Michelle Figari told FOX 5 News the driver of a white sedan was fleeing from DeKalb County Police going eastbound on La Vista Road, striking several vehicles before his run came to end at the Chevron.</p> <p>“He was really trying to get away and he backed up, hit the car behind, hit the car in front, tried to jump over on to the other side,” said Figari.</p> <p>Investigators said the incident began at a Motel 6 along Lawrenceville Highway and Montreal Road, not from the Chevron, when a detective noticed the white car was vacant.</p> <p>He was watching it because it had been connected to other crimes.</p> <p>Major Jerry Lewis told FOX 5 News when the suspect got in his car he was approached by the detective on foot.</p> <p>He said that’s when the driver tried to flee, striking the detective’s car and nearly hit the detective.</p> <p>“He then struck a patrol vehicle and then he attempted to strike the detective at that time the detective fired several shots at the vehicle for fear of his life,” said Major Lewis.</p> <p>He said the suspect, described as a black man in his 30’s, was struck once in the leg.</p> <p>From the motel, Major Lewis said the man fled and eventually came to a stop at the Chevron as he was being pursued by other offices, about a fourth of a mile from DeKalb Police headquarters.</p> <p>“Whatever it is he did he was very desperate and he wanted to get away. Johnny Isakson's exclusive sit down with FOX 5's Tom Haynes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/owner-recalls-moment-maserati-is-stolen-at-gas-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/P%20STOLEN%20CAR%20RECOVERY%205P_WAGA8f68_146.mxf_00.00.44.19_1568246945429.png_7652656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/P%20STOLEN%20CAR%20RECOVERY%205P_WAGA8f68_146.mxf_00.00.44.19_1568246945429.png_7652656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/P%20STOLEN%20CAR%20RECOVERY%205P_WAGA8f68_146.mxf_00.00.44.19_1568246945429.png_7652656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/P%20STOLEN%20CAR%20RECOVERY%205P_WAGA8f68_146.mxf_00.00.44.19_1568246945429.png_7652656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/P%20STOLEN%20CAR%20RECOVERY%205P_WAGA8f68_146.mxf_00.00.44.19_1568246945429.png_7652656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Owner recalls moment Maserati is stolen at gas station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-officer-involved-shooting-at-dekalb-county-gas-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Northlake%20Pkwy%20OIS%20%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.03.30.20_1568245477986.png_7652392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-fleeing-car-crashes-injures-bystander" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Donald%20L%20Hollowell%20police%20activity%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_17.48.56.26_1568245143730.png_7652375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Donald%20L%20Hollowell%20police%20activity%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_17.48.56.26_1568245143730.png_7652375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Donald%20L%20Hollowell%20police%20activity%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_17.48.56.26_1568245143730.png_7652375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Donald%20L%20Hollowell%20police%20activity%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_17.48.56.26_1568245143730.png_7652375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Donald%20L%20Hollowell%20police%20activity%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_17.48.56.26_1568245143730.png_7652375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Fleeing car crashes, injures bystander</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-want-to-speak-to-man-who-entered-middle-school-during-school-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/UNKNOWN%20MALE%20IN%20SCHOOL%205P_00.00.00.00_1568243527555.png_7652324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/UNKNOWN%20MALE%20IN%20SCHOOL%205P_00.00.00.00_1568243527555.png_7652324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/UNKNOWN%20MALE%20IN%20SCHOOL%205P_00.00.00.00_1568243527555.png_7652324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/UNKNOWN%20MALE%20IN%20SCHOOL%205P_00.00.00.00_1568243527555.png_7652324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/UNKNOWN%20MALE%20IN%20SCHOOL%205P_00.00.00.00_1568243527555.png_7652324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police want to speak to man who entered middle school during school day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> 