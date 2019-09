- A newborn baby girl was found abandoned at a northwest Atlanta home early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 5-hour-old baby was left on the porch of a home on Mary George Avenue. The homeowners called 911 after discovering her around 1:30 a.m.

The homeowners told police they thought they heard a baby, and when they opened their front door they found her wrapped in a blanket on their doorstep.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where she's listed in stable condition. According to police, she's expected to be okay.

Police are now trying to find the child's mother. The homeowners said they didn't know anyone who was pregnant.

"You can go to the hospital or you have the option to go to a fire station, but abandoning a child is reckless," said Atlanta Police Captain William Ricker said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.