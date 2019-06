- Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning that sent several people to the hospital. Officers were called to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Boulevard NE around 3:00 a.m and discovered a large crime scene with multiple victims.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation as officers gather evidence at several locations. Police tell FOX5 that the extent of the injuries to the victims is not known, but no one died in the shooting.

