EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410308297" class="mod-wrapper Police: Masked group vandalizes DeKalb government complex Maloof Administrative Building vandalism</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="410315353" data-video-posted-date="Jun 01 2019 05:54PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalb_County___s_Maloof_Administrative__0_7343615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>DeKalb County’s Maloof Administrative Building vandalism</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410308297-410311915"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880_7343484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880_7343484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880_7343484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880_7343484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880_7343484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410308297-410311915" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880_7343484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880_7343484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - DeKalb County Police say a group of people, wearing masks, vandalized the Maloof Administrative Building in Decatur overnight. </p> <p>The group was captured on security camera about 9:30pm, investigators say. As many as 26 people could be seen canvassing the area, breaking windows and spray painting the building. </p> <p>Officials say the damage is 'significant'. 