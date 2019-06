- DeKalb County Police say a group of people, wearing masks, vandalized the Maloof Administrative Building in Decatur overnight.

The group was captured on security camera about 9:30pm, investigators say. As many as 26 people could be seen canvassing the area, breaking windows and spray painting the building.

Officials say the damage is 'significant'. FOX 5 saw crews working on the property Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the group is asked to call DeKalb Police at 404-577-TIPS.