- Atlanta investigators have released a surveillance photo of a man they say is a suspect in a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to a Citgo on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Monday morning with reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found the victim's body outside the gas station's convenience store.

MORE: Man shot to death outside SW Atlanta gas station

Officials say the victim did not have any identification on him and have not released his identity.

A $2,000 reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

If you have any information on the case, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org