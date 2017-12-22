Police: Man tried to set woman on fire, punched pregnant woman

- A Flowery Branch man is in jail after police say he attempted to set a person on fire, beat up a pregnant woman, and lead deputies on a chase.

According to Hall County deputies, Paul Crane first poured gasoline inside a home on Eagle Watch Drive in Flowery Branch.

Then, investigators say he covered himself in gasoline and splashed more gas on a pregnant 33-year-old woman before punching her in the stomach after she attempted to calm him.

All of this happened on Dec 12, according to Hall County's release.

Deputies tried to arrest Crane, but they say he fled out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Thursday, officers finally caught up with him. Crane's now booked in at the Hall County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

Crane has been charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor reckless conduct, and misdemeanor fleeing, eluding, and obstruction.