- Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Buckhead Monday morning.

According to Atlanta Police, police were called with reports of a person being shot in the area of Bennet and Peachtree streets around 8:30 a.m.

When they got to the location, officials say they found an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators have not yet released any information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation continues.