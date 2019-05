- DeKalb County Police arrested a man Saturday night who they say shot at firefighters responding to a fire.

Firefighters got 911 calls from concerned neighbors who reported smoke coming from the second story of an apartment at the Covington Glenn Apartments in Decatur.

When crews arrived, they approached the unit with smoke coming from it, and officials said that's when shots started flying.

According to DeKalb police, someone inside the apartment fired shots through the front door.

Moments later, the man came out onto the balcony and fired more shots at fire crews.

Police say he then jumped off the second floor balcony in his underwear trying to escape, but police arrested him quickly.

Police have not released the charges the alleged gunman will be facing.

No firefighters were hurt.