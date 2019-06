- Police in DeKalb County spent Tuesday morning looking for clues after the discovery of a man’s body outside of a home.

Officers responded to the home on Hope Springs Road near Stone Mountain at around 8 a.m. and found the body.

A woman who came to the scene identified the victim as her brother, Gary Samuels.

Keisha Samuels told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor her brother was well known by businesses near Redan and North Hairston Roads.

Samuels said her brother suffered from mental issues and would often go to the nearby Kroger to try to earn money.

“He thinks he works at Kroger so he’ll try to push the cart for you, try to unload your groceries, try to open the door and ask for change in return,” she said.

Ms. Samuels said it was not unusual for her brother to walk home from Kroger late at night.

She believes the killer must have followed him home and shot him in the back.

“He avoids confrontation. Because of his mental disorder, he avoids people at all costs," she said. "He avoids confrontation and he’s not going to argue with you.”

The sister added her brother lived at the home with his aunt.

Residents told police they heard a gunshot at around Midnight.

Police did not immediately confirm the dead man’s identity.