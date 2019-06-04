< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Police: Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb County home

By Cal Callaway, FOX 5 News

Posted Jun 04 2019 01:35PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 01:34PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police: Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb County home&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-man-killed-in-shooting-outside-dekalb-county-home" data-title="Police: Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb County home" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-man-killed-in-shooting-outside-dekalb-county-home" addthis:title="Police: Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb County home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410749024.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410749024");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410749024_410748374_108032"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410749024_410748374_108032";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410748374","video":"571027","title":"Man%20shot%20in%20back","caption":"Man%20shot%20in%20back","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FMan_shot_in_back_0_7350959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FMan_shot_in_back_571027_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654277663%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGSNINYmQLCvAuiZyLMzeMsNzq0E","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-man-killed-in-shooting-outside-dekalb-county-home"}},"createDate":"Jun 04 2019 01:34PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410749024_410748374_108032",video:"571027",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Man_shot_in_back_0_7350959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Man%2520shot%2520in%2520back",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/Man_shot_in_back_571027_1800.mp4?Expires=1654277663&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=GSNINYmQLCvAuiZyLMzeMsNzq0E",eventLabel:"Man%20shot%20in%20back-410748374",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-man-killed-in-shooting-outside-dekalb-county-home"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cal.callaway@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-man-killed-in-shooting-outside-dekalb-county-home">Cal Callaway</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-man-killed-in-shooting-outside-dekalb-county-home">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410749024"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:34PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-410749024" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410749024-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410749024-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png_7350890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410749024-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png_7350890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410749024-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V MAN SHOT IN BACK 12P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.52.08_1559669700832.png_7350893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410749024-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V MAN SHOT IN BACK 12P_00.00.52.08_1559669700832.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.19.10_1559669700577.png_7350892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410749024-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V MAN SHOT IN BACK 12P_00.00.19.10_1559669700577.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.14.15_1559669698379.png_7350891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410749024-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V MAN SHOT IN BACK 12P_00.00.14.15_1559669698379.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410749024-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png_7350890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V MAN SHOT IN BACK 12P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.52.08_1559669700832.png_7350893_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V MAN SHOT IN BACK 12P_00.00.52.08_1559669700832.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.19.10_1559669700577.png_7350892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V MAN SHOT IN BACK 12P_00.00.19.10_1559669700577.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police in DeKalb County spent Tuesday morning looking for clues after the discovery of a man’s body outside of a home.</p><p>Officers responded to the home on Hope Springs Road near Stone Mountain at around 8 a.m. and found the body.</p><p>A woman who came to the scene identified the victim as her brother, Gary Samuels.</p><p>Keisha Samuels told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor her brother was well known by businesses near Redan and North Hairston Roads.</p><p>Samuels said her brother suffered from mental issues and would often go to the nearby Kroger to try to earn money.</p><p>“He thinks he works at Kroger so he’ll try to push the cart for you, try to unload your groceries, try to open the door and ask for change in return,” she said.</p><p>Ms. Samuels said it was not unusual for her brother to walk home from Kroger late at night.</p><p>She believes the killer must have followed him home and shot him in the back.</p><p>“He avoids confrontation. Because of his mental disorder, he avoids people at all costs," she said. More News Stories

Joint drug operation nets arrest, thousands of prescription pills
By Cal Callaway, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 04 2019 01:41PM EDT

A Marietta man faces criminal charges after authorities from several law enforcement agencies confiscated more than 23,000 prescription pills, Marietta police announced Tuesday.

The arrest of 41-year-old Don Johnson came as a result of the operation conducted by the Marietta Police Department's Crime Interdiction Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, United State Postal inspectors, and Customs and Border Protection agents.

Marietta police said the illegal prescription trafficking operation started several weeks ago when large amounts of pills were shipped from Germany to Marietta.

Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Stone Mountain
By Marc Teichner, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 04 2019 03:34AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 10:12AM EDT

DeKalb Police are looking for clues into a late night stabbing that left a woman dead in Stone Mountain.

Police found the victim, described as an adult black female, at around 11:05 p.m. Monday night. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joint drug operation nets arrest, thousands of prescription pills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cal Callaway</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Marietta man faces criminal charges after authorities from several law enforcement agencies confiscated more than 23,000 prescription pills, Marietta police announced Tuesday.</p><p>The arrest of 41-year-old Don Johnson came as a result of the operation conducted by the Marietta Police Department’s Crime Interdiction Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, United State Postal inspectors, and Customs and Border Protection agents.</p><p>Marietta police said the illegal prescription trafficking operation started several weeks ago when large amounts of pills were shipped from Germany to Marietta.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-woman-stabbed-to-death" title="Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Stone Mountain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Woman_stabbed_to_death_0_7350333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Woman_stabbed_to_death_0_7350333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Woman_stabbed_to_death_0_7350333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Woman_stabbed_to_death_0_7350333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Woman_stabbed_to_death_0_7350333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman stabbed to death" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Stone Mountain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marc Teichner</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 03:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DeKalb Police are looking for clues into a late night stabbing that left a woman dead in Stone Mountain.</p><p>Police found the victim, described as an adult black female, at around 11:05 p.m. Monday night. Officials say she had been stabbed multiple times.

The attack took place in the roadway on the 5000 block of Memorial Drive, right next to the AutoZone retail store. Firefighters were seen spraying blood off the sidewalk.

Police: SWAT team searching for man who shot at officer
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 04 2019 07:24AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 10:12AM EDT

A DeKalb County SWAT team is searching for a man police say shot at an officer Tuesday morning.

According to a DeKalb County official, police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Rockknoll Drive in Conley, Georgia after reports of a domestic incident.

Police say the man involved shot at an officer and then fled on foot. https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/SWAT_team_on_scene_of_DeKalb_County_shoo_0_7350555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/SWAT_team_on_scene_of_DeKalb_County_shoo_0_7350555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/SWAT_team_on_scene_of_DeKalb_County_shoo_0_7350555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SWAT team on scene of DeKalb County shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: SWAT team searching for man who shot at officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A DeKalb County SWAT team is searching for a man police say shot at an officer Tuesday morning.</p><p>According to a DeKalb County official, police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Rockknoll Drive in Conley, Georgia after reports of a domestic incident.</p><p>Police say the man involved shot at an officer and then fled on foot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST Most Recent

Joint drug operation nets arrest, thousands of prescription pills

Police: Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb County home

Horizon Theatre cooks up topical comedy with 'The Cake'

National Cheese Day helps you have a 'gouda' Tuesday

Gunman kills 4, injures others in shooting in Australia data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/PAN%20060419%20Drugs%201_1559669891477.png_7350895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Joint drug operation nets arrest, thousands of prescription pills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-killed-in-shooting-outside-dekalb-county-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png_7350890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png_7350890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png_7350890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png_7350890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAN%20SHOT%20IN%20BACK%2012P_00.00.02.16_1559669698086.png_7350890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb County home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/horizon-theatre-cooks-up-topical-comedy-with-the-cake-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Horizon Theatre cooks up topical comedy with 'The Cake'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-cheese-day-helps-you-have-a-gouda-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pixabay_Cheese_060419_1559655939867_7350231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pixabay_Cheese_060419_1559655939867_7350231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pixabay_Cheese_060419_1559655939867_7350231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pixabay_Cheese_060419_1559655939867_7350231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pixabay_Cheese_060419_1559655939867_7350231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Cheese Day helps you have a 'gouda' Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/gunman-kills-4-injures-others-in-shooting-in-australia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gunman kills 4, injures others in shooting in Australia</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> 