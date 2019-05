- Atlanta Police said they made a disturbing discovery while answering a noise complaint in northwest Atlanta Monday evening.

Officers were called out to the pool located within The 500 at Northside apartment complex in 500 block Northside Circle NW around 7:50 p.m. for that noise complaint due to a large party, according to police. Officer said they noticed a 19-year-old man who appeared to be in the water.

The man was pulled out and CPR was administered, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Police believe the man died as a result of drowning, but an autopsy will need to be performed for an official cause and manner of death.

Police said the group causing the disturbance had left the scene prior to the party being shut down and no arrests or citations were made.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The apartment complex sent the following statement to residents late Monday evening:

"You may have heard about a tragic event at the pool this weekend. Someone held an unauthorized event at the pool. The news media is reporting that, tragically, a young person drowned. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. We would like to take a few moments to reinforce some critical points.

"First, be aware that drowning does not look like you might expect. The Red Cross says that people often slip under the water or even appear to be swimming but can be in distress. It is important for everyone to keep an eye out for others in the water especially when no lifeguard is on duty.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their search for who is responsible. Also – in addition to the legal aspects, we must also reinforce that this unauthorized event broke a number of pool rules – including those which forbid alcohol use. Also, the pool is for the use of residents only. Any residents responsible for planning or promoting this event have violated the terms of their lease and will have their lease terminated."