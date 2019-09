- A baby has been reunited with his mother after being barricaded in an apartment with his possibly armed father. Gwinnett County police said the infant's father has turned himself in to authorities.

According to police, officers were called to Preston Lake Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday after a domestic dispute between a man and a woman inside one of the apartments.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Jamal Alexander. Police said some type of struggle took place between the two parents before the woman left and called 911.

Gwinnett County police said Alexander barricaded himself inside the unit with his 1-year-old son. That's when a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Just before 9 a.m., police said the child was located and safely removed from the apartment. He has since been reunited with his mother.

Gwinnett County Police confirmed, Alexander turned himself in Thursday afternoon.

Alexander was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery.