- Atlanta Police said they have made an arrest in an accident which claimed the life of a man riding a scooter as he departed the West Lake MARTA station on May 17.

Nacory Ganelle Wright was charged Thursday with speeding and vehicular homicide in the second degree in connection to the crash.

Police say they were called to the intersection of West Lake Avenue SW and Browning Street NW just after midnight. Investigators say a 20-year-old Eric Amis Jr. was riding a Lime scooter when he was struck by a Cadillac as Amis left the MARTA property.

Police said Wright remained on the scene and spoke with investigators, telling police that the scooter appeared at the last second and she tried to avoid him but was unable to stop.

No word on if Wright has a lawyer.

