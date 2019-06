- Gwinnett County police need help identifying a man wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in and credit card fraud.

On May 16, a victim's vehicle was broken into while parked outside Little Mulberry Park on Hog Mountain Road in Dacula. Not long after, the victim's credit and debit cards were used at the Walmart on Sardis Church Road. Investigators said the suspect bought several gift cards at the self-checkout area.

According to police, the victim said cash also was taken from his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.