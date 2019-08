- The Gwinnett County Police Department has found no suspicious devices or packages after a suspicious threat at the Mall of Georgia Wednesday.

Officials say members of the Gwinnett County police, fire department, and sheriff's office all worked with mall management to investigate a potential threat call.

Police checked all businesses in the mall and used helicopters to examine any suspicious vehicles.

A little before 4 p.m. officials say they did not find any suspicious devices or packages.

Throughout the investigation, mall management did not close the mall.

Officials have not yet said what was the specific nature of the threat.