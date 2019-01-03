Police investigate Publix burglary ring

- Gwinnett County Police are looking for three men behind a theft ring.

Investigators said they have targeted Publix grocery stores.

Police shared surveillance video of the burglars breaking into three Publix stores.

They hit two Publix stores on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville early Sunday morning.

Police say they're the same crew that broke into a Publix on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on the day after Christmas.

Each time the men got away with tobacco products and cash.

This is a Crime Stoppers case so tipsters could be eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.