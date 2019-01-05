Police identity murder victim found in Atlanta park

- Police have released the identity of a 24-year-old woman found dead along a popular DeKalb County trail.

A jogger discovered Maya Mitchell's body on Dec. 31 in Glen Emerald Park on Bouldercrest Road.

Investigators say she was shot and that her body had only been at the park for a short time before it was discovered.

Detectives are now looking for Mitchell's missing vehicle.

It's a 2010 green Ford Fusion hybrid with a Georgia license plate number RNR8368.

If you have any evidence that can help police with the case, please call 911.

