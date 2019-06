- A homeowner shoots and kills a home invader in Clayton County Friday morning.

It happened along Jenni Circle near Jonesboro. The homeowner told police he woke up to a loud banging on his front door.

The homeowner said the intruder then broke a window reached through an unlocked the door and came inside. Clayton County Police said the homeowner grabbed a rifle to defend himself and fired several shots.

The suspect later died at the hospital.

“People have the right to defend themselves,” Clayton County Police Major Anthony Thuman.

Police said the homeowner will not be facing charges.