Police: Gwinnett gunman surrenders after SWAT stand-off

- A gunman who held Gwinnett Police at bay with his two boys inside the house has surrendered.

Just after midnight, police responded to a domestic call at a home in the 3100 block of Glenloch Place. When officers arrived, they found a woman, boy, and girl outside of the home. But, as officers approached, someone slammed the front door. Police say the woman's husband stayed inside with two of the couple's young boys.

For about an hour officers tried to talk the gunman out of the home. They then called in the SWAT team.

SWAT negotiators worked through the early morning hours to get the man to surrender. He finally did just after 4:00 a.m.

Police tell FOX 5 the man never made any threats against the children still inside.

To keep everyone safe, people living in the area were evacuated.