- One burglary suspect had a rough night after Atlanta Police said they responded to an alarm call in Buckhead.

It happened Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wesley Road NW. The officer found wires cut and went up to the second floor of the residence. Police released body cam video showing the suspect, identified as Michael Poindexter, running out of a patio door, going down 20 feet to a garden. Authorities said he struck a table which flipped over a block away from the house. A wooden table leg went into Poindexter’s abdomen.

Paramedics were called to the scene. They had to cut the three-foot portion protruding from his stomach so he could be transported to the hospital.

Doctors performed surgery on Poindexter. After his recovery, he will check-in at the Fulton County Jail. He was charged with burglary and obstruction