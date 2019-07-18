< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Fleeing burglary suspect impaled by table leg src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.01.34.22_1563486432043.png_7532767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.01.34.22_1563486432043.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.57.26_1563486430159.png_7532766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.57.26_1563486430159.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.48.28_1563486428694.png_7532765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.48.28_1563486428694.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.30.22_1563486425925.png_7532763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.30.22_1563486425925.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.27.24_1563486422838.png_7532762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.27.24_1563486422838.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.25.27_1563486422076.png_7532761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.25.27_1563486422076.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.16.08_1563486415536.png_7532760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.16.08_1563486415536.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.25.06_1563486415115.png_7532759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.25.06_1563486415115.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.12.12_1563486412255.png_7532758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.12.12_1563486412255.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.07.08_1563486412101.png_7532757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.07.08_1563486412101.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.03.22_1563486404870.png_7532755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.03.22_1563486404870.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.00.00.05_1563486405541.png_7532756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P BURGLAR IMPALED BY TABLE LEG 5P _00.00.00.05_1563486405541.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/poindexter_1563483412380_7532577_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418962549-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="poindexter_1563483412380.png"> </a> </figure> </li> ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - One burglary suspect had a rough night after Atlanta Police said they responded to an alarm call in Buckhead.</p> <p>It happened Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wesley Road NW. The officer found wires cut and went up to the second floor of the residence. Police released body cam video showing the suspect, identified as Michael Poindexter, running out of a patio door, going down 20 feet to a garden. Authorities said he struck a table which flipped over a block away from the house. A wooden table leg went into Poindexter's abdomen.</p> <p>Paramedics were called to the scene. They had to cut the three-foot portion protruding from his stomach so he could be transported to the hospital.</p> <p>Doctors performed surgery on Poindexter. After his recovery, he will check-in at the Fulton County Jail. Police: Body found in burning car in South Fulton
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 18 2019 08:55AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 05:32PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Body_found_in_burned_car_0_7531570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Body_found_in_burned_car_0_7531570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Body_found_in_burned_car_0_7531570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Body_found_in_burned_car_0_7531570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Body_found_in_burned_car_0_7531570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Body found in burned car" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Body found in burning car in South Fulton</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p A body was found inside a burning vehicle along a South Fulton intersection Thursday morning, according to South Fulton Police. </p><p>The car was found off the Pleasant Hill Road and Old National Highway intersection, just outside of a church parking lot. South Fulton Police and fire crews responded to the scene.</p><p>No word on what caused the fire. Family: Dad on scooter dies after hit by bus leaving Atlanta United game
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 11:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 05:32PM EDT Officials have identified a man who was struck and killed by a transit bus in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday night. </p><p>The victim has been identified as 37-year-old William Alexander, of Atlanta. Family members said he was a father to two small children. </p><p>The crash happened around 10:27 p.m. near the intersection of West Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street. Police said a Cobb County CobbLinc bus struck Alexander while riding a scooter, leaving him trapped under the bus. Child dies, father in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Lanier
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 18 2019 04:27PM EDT A father and his son were rushed to the hospital last week after a near-drowning incident at Lake Lanier. Fire officials said Thursday that the boy has died. </p><p>The 30-year-old father, Libao, and 9-year-old son, Ethan Chen, were spending the day at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on July 11. Around 2:50 p.m., Hall County Fire Services said the father noticed his son had not resurfaced and went into the lake to find him. Officials said Libao also went underwater.</p><p>A lifeguard located the boy and started first aid. Libao was also located by a lifeguard and pulled from the water. Most Recent
Police: Fleeing burglary suspect impaled by table leg
Child dies, father in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Lanier
Police: Suspect in family slayings was boyfriend
Data show many companies contributed to US opioid crisis
How to take the sting out of summer insect bites data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.01.34.22_1563486432043.png_7532767_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.01.34.22_1563486432043.png_7532767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.01.34.22_1563486432043.png_7532767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/P%20BURGLAR%20IMPALED%20BY%20TABLE%20LEG%205P%20_00.01.34.22_1563486432043.png_7532767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Fleeing burglary suspect impaled by table leg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/child-dies-father-in-critical-condition-after-being-pulled-from-lake-lanier" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.51.39.24_1562875970391.png_7515780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.51.39.24_1562875970391.png_7515780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.51.39.24_1562875970391.png_7515780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.51.39.24_1562875970391.png_7515780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.51.39.24_1562875970391.png_7515780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Child dies, father in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Lanier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-suspect-in-family-slayings-was-boyfriend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Suspect in family slayings was boyfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/data-show-many-companies-contributed-to-us-opioid-crisis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Data show many companies contributed to US opioid crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;spider&#x20;trackside&#x20;during&#x20;final&#x20;practice&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Formula&#x20;One&#x20;Grand&#x20;Prix&#x20;of&#x20;Japan&#x20;at&#x20;Suzuka&#x20;Circuit&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Suzuka&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Thompson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How to take the sting out of summer insect bites</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 