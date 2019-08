- Police believe a man who died after falling from a downtown Atlanta hotel was trying to flee security after flashing an employee.

Atlanta Police said the man fell from the 11th floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel Monday trying to leap from one balcony to another to escape hotel security. Police said the hotel security was called to confront the man after the same man exposed himself to a housekeeper.

Police said the man died at the scene.

No criminal charges are expected to filed in the matter, investigators said.