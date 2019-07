- A FedEx truck driver stepped in to help three people get to the emergency room, police said.

Atlanta Police said the shooting around 6 p.m. Monday at the Edgewood Court Apartments located in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. Police said the victim flagged down the FedEx driver who made the special 4-mile delivery to Grady Memorial Hospital's emergency room.

A fourth gunshot-wound victim arrived at the same hospital in a car, police said.

Police surrounded the area around Grady Memorial Hospital, securing the scene and investigating where the actual shooting took place.

The names of the FedEx driver and the shooting victims have not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings at the apartment complex is under investigation.