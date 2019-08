- Timothy Davis sports scrapes on his face and a neck brace. DeKalb police say he drove a stolen car which ultimately ran over him. That vehicle is 2015 Nissan Altima.

The car's owner, Gerard McBride tells FOX 5 he stopped to pick up groceries at the Kroger on Covington Highway. That was July 25. Around 7:30 that evening, he parked his car in a lot at his complex.

I end up sending my 10-year-old outside to get the last bag (of groceries),” says Gerard McBride, the car’s owner. “As he comes back in the house, I hear a door close on the car. So, I look out the window and I see my car backing up.”

While he was inside, McBride says three guys jumped in and hit the "push to start” button. That’s when McBride ran outside.

“The car is facing me,” McBride told FOX 5’s Kerry Charles. “I don't know if they're armed or not. I don't know if they're going to try and hit me with the car or not. That's when I took my gun off my hip and started to fire and they pulled on out.”

Police say a bullet struck Davis, who was behind the wheel. The car hit a curb.

“My kids are right here,” says McBride. “I already felt threatened, definitely felt threatened. They had already invaded my property and (were) in my space.”

According to the police report, the passengers bailed on foot at Fairington Road and Chubb Way. It also says the driver of the vehicle ran in front of the vehicle, thus getting struck by the vehicle.

McBride calls that karma.

“It can come fast, that's what I was kind of thinking about that situation. I ain't want to see nobody hurt,” he said.

McBride says later that day, he went to speak with investigators, as told. That's when he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. McBride says investigators told him that was for actually shooting the suspect.

The report does say McBride chased the suspects.

FOX 5 asked Dekalb County Police and the County Prosecutor's office about the charge. we have yet to receive a response.