Police: Body found in Cedartown creek

- Cedartown Police and a crime scene unit from the GBI are trying to recover a body from Cedar Creek.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, people were walking over the West Avenue Bridge when they saw what they thought was a body in the creek.

When police were notified, they found the body nearby.

A boat is on the scene and police are trying to recover the body.

The identity of the victim or what caused their death is not known at the time.