Police: Body found in Cedartown creek

By: FOX 5 News

Posted: Jan 02 2019 05:20PM EST

Video Posted: Jan 02 2019 05:18PM EST

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Cedartown Police and a crime scene unit from the GBI are trying to recover a body from Cedar Creek.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, people were walking over the West Avenue Bridge when they saw what they thought was a body in the creek.

When police were notified, they found the body nearby.

A boat is on the scene and police are trying to recover the body.

The identity of the victim or what caused their death is not known at the time.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories