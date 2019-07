- A body was found inside a burning vehicle along a South Fulton intersection Thursday morning, according to South Fulton Police.

The car was found off the Pleasant Hill Road and Old National Highway intersection, just outside of the St. Andrews Church parking lot. South Fulton Police and fire crews are on scene.

BODY NEXT TO CHURCH: The burnt body inside the car was found right outside the St. Andrews Church parking lot. At this point, police are not releasing any details regarding how the fire started or who the identity of the person inside. @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ADbz4roGX0 — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) July 18, 2019

No word on what caused the fire.

Investigators have not released the person's identity.

BURNT BODY: Investigators are mapping out the crime scene right now. A burnt body was found inside the car after firefighters extinguished the flames. The car was found off of Old National Highway and Pleasant Hill Rd. @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/l6qDPaC5jh — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) July 18, 2019

